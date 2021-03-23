Najee Harris had awesome gesture for Alabama teammates at Pro Day

Najee Harris is not taking part in Alabama’s Pro Day on Tuesday, but it seems like nothing was going to stand in the way of the star running back being there to support his teammates.

Harris was supposed to fly from Dallas to Birmingham on Monday night, but his flight was canceled due to inclement weather. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harris then decided to make the nine-hour drive to Alabama so he could be there in time for the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day, which began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Alabama RB Najee Harris’ flight from Dallas to Birmingham was cancelled last night due to lightning, so with no other travel options available, Harris drove nine hours to make it to Alabama’s Pro Day by 10 am today. He’s not even working out today but wanted to support teammates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2021

Alabama will hold a second Pro Day workout on March 30, so Harris could participate in that one. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith also chose not to take part in drills on Tuesday.

While scouts won’t be able to get a close look at Harris on Tuesday, NFL teams will likely be impressed by his commitment to supporting his teammates. Harris has gone viral for his ridiculous leg muscles and is projected by most to be the first running back drafted next month. Being a great teammate can only help his stock.