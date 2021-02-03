Najee Harris goes viral for massive leg muscles at Senior Bowl

Najee Harris is widely considered to be the best running back prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. If his leg muscles are any indication, the Alabama star is more than ready to live up to the hype.

Harris went viral at the Senior Bowl this week when photographers captured photos that showcased his absurd leg strength. Have a look:

We can confirm Najee Harris does not skip leg day (via @seniorbowl, @_TMiddleton_) pic.twitter.com/G5osGWy4F0 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 1, 2021

Harris is expected to be the first running back taken in the draft. In addition to his eye-popping lower body strength, he’s also a great pass catcher. He rushed for 1,466 yards as a senior and caught 43 passes for 425 yards. Harris scored a whopping 30 total touchdowns.

Those photos of Harris reminded us of these two star receivers looking absolutely ripped before they were drafted. Hopefully that is a sign of things to come for Harris’ NFL career.