NC State QB takes jab at Drake Maye after rivalry win

Five weeks ago, Ben Finley was NC State’s fourth string quarterback and wondered if he’d ever take another college snap. Fast forward to Friday night and circumstances had changed significantly. Finley was under center for the Wolfpack and led them to a thrilling 30-27 double-overtime win against in-state rival North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye.

But Finley wasn’t content with the win alone. He took the opportunity during the post-game press conference to fire more shots across the bow of UNC and Maye.

“I never tried to get into UNC, but according to Drake I couldn’t have. It’s nice to get a degree from NC State in finance.” — Ben Finley — Pack Pride (@PackPride) November 26, 2022

Back in September, Maye took a few unprovoked jabs at NC State and their players. He implied that they weren’t intelligent enough to make it into UNC, which is something Finley clearly stored away in the back of his mind.

“Growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina,” Maye said at the time.

Finley and State ultimately got the last laugh.

Now NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is headed for a bowl game and expectations are that Finley will draw the start. And while the Tar Heels and Maye are also headed for a bowl, they’re going to be left with a sour taste in their mouth after Friday night’s loss.