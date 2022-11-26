 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 26, 2022

NC State QB takes jab at Drake Maye after rivalry win

November 26, 2022
by Dan Benton
Read
Drake Maye throws the ball

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Five weeks ago, Ben Finley was NC State’s fourth string quarterback and wondered if he’d ever take another college snap. Fast forward to Friday night and circumstances had changed significantly. Finley was under center for the Wolfpack and led them to a thrilling 30-27 double-overtime win against in-state rival North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye.

But Finley wasn’t content with the win alone. He took the opportunity during the post-game press conference to fire more shots across the bow of UNC and Maye.

Back in September, Maye took a few unprovoked jabs at NC State and their players. He implied that they weren’t intelligent enough to make it into UNC, which is something Finley clearly stored away in the back of his mind.

“Growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina,” Maye said at the time.

Finley and State ultimately got the last laugh.

Now NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is headed for a bowl game and expectations are that Finley will draw the start. And while the Tar Heels and Maye are also headed for a bowl, they’re going to be left with a sour taste in their mouth after Friday night’s loss.

Article Tags

Ben FinleyDrake MayeNC State FootballNorth Carolina Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus