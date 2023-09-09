 Skip to main content
NC State had major scoreboard issue due to weather

September 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
NC State helmet

Sep 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; A general view of the North Carolina State Wolfpack alternative helmet during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and NC State involved a lengthy weather delay due to lightning, and that turned out to be bad news for the school’s brand new scoreboard.

Carter-Finley Stadium debuted a new video board Saturday after an offseason upgrade, but few got the chance to see much of it. Bad weather forced a delay in the second quarter, with lightning strikes observed in the area. One of them apparently got too close to the new scoreboard, with multiple reporters on the scene saying the board was struck by lightning, leading to some serious technical issues.

NC State claimed that the video board had not been directly struck by lightning, but some panels shorted out due to the bad weather.

The damage does not sound permanent, but it’s surely not what NC State would have wanted to deal with on what was supposed to be a big day for them. Hopefully the technical issues are resolved quickly, and the bad weather doesn’t have other significant impacts on the game.

