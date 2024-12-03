Nebraska announces news about Dana Holgorsen

Nebraska announced some big news about Dana Holgorsen on Monday.

The Cornhuskers announced that they have signed Holgorsen to a 2-year deal to make him the team’s full-time offensive coordinator. Holgorsen will be paid $1.2 million per year to work in that role.

Holgorsen is best known for serving as the head coach at West Virginia from 2011-2018 and Houston from 2019-2023. He did some work with TCU earlier this season and was later brought in by Nebraska to work with the offense. Holgorsen was first hired as an offensive consultant and became the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the final three games of the regular season.

Nebraska went 1-2 over the final three games of the regular season to finish 6-6. That included a 44-25 win over Wisconsin in which Nebraska put up 473 yards and scored a season-high amount in points.

“Dana is one of the elite offensive minds in football, and the progress we made in our final three games provides a glimpse of the potential of our offense under his direction,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said in a statement.

One of the consequences of the hiring of Holgorsen as a full-time coach is that wide receivers coach Garret McGuire is not expected to be retained.