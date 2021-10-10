Nebraska called for unusual ‘disconcerting signals’ penalty
Nebraska was called for an unusual foul during Saturday night’s game against Michigan.
The Wolverines had a 2nd-and-5 at their 29 with around seven minutes left in the second. One of their offensive linemen moved, causing Nebraska’s defense to point out the movement to the officials. However, there was a reason the lineman moved.
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was clapping on defense, which likely confused Michigan’s offense.
A penalty flag was thrown and Reimer was called for “using disconcerting signals.”
Nebraska LB Luke Reimer called for disconcerting signals for clapping pic.twitter.com/SYnIvColOD
— Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 10, 2021
The disconcerting signals penalty was categorized as a delay of game violation, which gave Michigan five yards and therefore a first down.
Defenses are not allowed to use non-football moves by linemen to try and trigger a false start. They are not allowed to clap either, as that is something only offenses can do.
The penalty is a newer one now that so many offenses use no-huddle offenses.