Nebraska called for unusual ‘disconcerting signals’ penalty

October 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luke Reimer claps

Nebraska was called for an unusual foul during Saturday night’s game against Michigan.

The Wolverines had a 2nd-and-5 at their 29 with around seven minutes left in the second. One of their offensive linemen moved, causing Nebraska’s defense to point out the movement to the officials. However, there was a reason the lineman moved.

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was clapping on defense, which likely confused Michigan’s offense.

A penalty flag was thrown and Reimer was called for “using disconcerting signals.”

The disconcerting signals penalty was categorized as a delay of game violation, which gave Michigan five yards and therefore a first down.

Defenses are not allowed to use non-football moves by linemen to try and trigger a false start. They are not allowed to clap either, as that is something only offenses can do.

The penalty is a newer one now that so many offenses use no-huddle offenses.

