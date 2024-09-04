Nebraska player’s response to question about Shedeur Sanders goes viral

Nebraska will be seeking revenge this weekend when they take the field against Colorado, and linebacker Mikai Gbayor seems to think the Cornhuskers have a strong chance to exact it.

After losing 36-14 in Colorado last season, Nebraska will host the Buffaloes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Gabyor spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the big matchup. The linebacker was asked if freshman Dylan Raiola’s passing ability has helped Nebraska’s defense prepare to face Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders.

Gbayor wanted nothing to do with comparing Raiola to Sanders.

“You can’t compare Dylan to Shedeur Sanders. Don’t do that,” Gbayor said, via Sam McKewon of the Fremont Tribune. “Dylan is a different man. The way he plays, the way he goes out there and attacks. Dylan is a dog. You’ll see on Saturday. I put all my trust in him and this team and the guys who’s blocking for him. We’ve just got to do our part on defense.”

Gbayor also complimented Sanders and said the Colorado quarterback is great at making throws on the run, which is something Nebraska will have to prepare for. As for Raiola, Gbayor said the freshman has Patrick Mahomes-like qualities.

“He’s a real Mahomes,” Gbayor said. “I see him, I see Patrick Mahomes. The way his mechanics are and everything.”

Raiola went 19/28 for 238 yards and 2 touchdown passes while leading Nebraska to a 40-7 win last week. The former 5-star recruit even got a shutout from Mahomes after throwing the first touchdown pass of his college career.

Gbayor’s comments were obviously more about praising Raiola than downplaying anything Sanders has accomplished, but it would hardly be a surprise if Colorado used them as bulletin-board material heading into Saturday.