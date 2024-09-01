 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 31, 2024

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dylan Raiola’s first touchdown pass

August 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Patrick Mahomes during warmups wearing a Chiefs hoodie

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is a big fan of Dylan Raiola.

Raiola on Saturday played in his first career college football game. The freshman led the Nebraska Huskers to a 40-7 win over UTEP at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Raiola went 19/28 for 238 yards and 2 touchdown passes in the victory.

His first career touchdown pass came on a 59-yard dime down the sideline to Isaiah Neyor to make it 16-7 Nebraska.

Mahomes was proud of Raiola and commented on the highlight, writing “Lil cuzzo!!” on X, along with a flexing biceps and bullseye.

Raiola has made clear that Mahomes is his role model and the player after whom he models his game. People even think Raiola is Mahomes’ twin based on how he looks.

Raiola is certainly making Mahomes proud so far. Nebraska fans have to be loving it.

Article Tags

Dylan RaiolaPatrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus