Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dylan Raiola’s first touchdown pass

Patrick Mahomes is a big fan of Dylan Raiola.

Raiola on Saturday played in his first career college football game. The freshman led the Nebraska Huskers to a 40-7 win over UTEP at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Raiola went 19/28 for 238 yards and 2 touchdown passes in the victory.

His first career touchdown pass came on a 59-yard dime down the sideline to Isaiah Neyor to make it 16-7 Nebraska.

Mahomes was proud of Raiola and commented on the highlight, writing “Lil cuzzo!!” on X, along with a flexing biceps and bullseye.

Raiola has made clear that Mahomes is his role model and the player after whom he models his game. People even think Raiola is Mahomes’ twin based on how he looks.

Raiola is certainly making Mahomes proud so far. Nebraska fans have to be loving it.