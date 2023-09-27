New Mexico State QB caught on video urinating on rival’s practice field logo

New Mexico State starting quarterback Diego Pavia has no love for his team’s in-state rival, and he is now facing serious backlash over one way he chose to express his feelings.

A video that was obtained by KOB 4 this week appears to show Pavia urinating on the midfield logo of the University of New Mexico’s indoor practice field. The incident took place over the summer.

The video was recorded by another individual who showed himself giving the middle finger to a different Lobo logo. It is unclear how the footage leaked, but you can see it below:

New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia filmed urinating on rival New Mexico’s practice field logo Can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/47mGoHXNw6 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) September 26, 2023

A University of New Mexico spokesperson told KOB 4 that they were aware of the video and informed New Mexico State officials. On Tuesday, New Mexico State assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Beck seemingly confirmed that it was Pavia in the video.

“You have high expectations for all your players,” Beck said, via Andrew Graham of On3. “Again, we’re disappointed in his actions, disappointed in what happened, but, again, it will be handled internally and then we’ll move forward. Obviously, you know, we’re disappointed in what happened, but that’s one of those things where we’ll deal with him and deal with it internally and move on.”

Pavia has started all five games for New Mexico State this season. The junior has 1,073 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. It is unclear if the incident will impact his availability for the Aggies’ next game, which is on Oct. 4 against Florida International.