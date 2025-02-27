Ex-NFL starting QB resigns from new college job after just 2 days

A former NFL quarterback has lasted less than half a Scaramucci at his new job.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Matt McGloin has abruptly resigned from his position at Boston College. McGloin just started at the university on Monday but has now had a “change of heart” after only two days due to “family reasons,” Thamel adds.

The 35-year-old McGloin played four seasons in college at Penn State before turning pro. Though he was not picked in the 2013 NFL Draft, McGloin landed a deal from the then-Oakland Raiders and even briefly became the Raiders’ starter during his rookie season (though McGloin went just 1-5 in his six total starts that year with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions).

Dec 28, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles helmet pictured at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl between the Boston College Eagles and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

After leaving the Raiders following the 2016 season, McGloin then spent time as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished up his career as a player with a stint in the short-lived XFL revival for the New York Guardians in 2020.

McGloin’s curtailed run in the XFL also ended up producing one of the most savage halftime interviews of all-time.

With the move to Boston College, whom he had officially joined as an offensive analyst, McGloin was reunited with Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien (McGloin’s head coach at Penn State for a brief period during the 2012 NCAA season). But the reunion ended up lasting just around 48 hours as McGloin, a Scranton, Penn. native, has now decided to resign for reported family reasons.