Nick Rolovich not attending Media Day due to vaccination policy
Nick Rolovich will not be attending the Pac-12 Media Day next week, he announced on Wednesday.
The Pac-12 is holding its Media Day event in Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday, July 27. Attendees are required to be vaccinated.
Rolovich explained in a statement that he has chosen not to get vaccinated for personal reasons. The Washington State head football coach says he will be participating in the media day remotely.
Rolovich, 42, is entering his second season as Washington State’s coach. He went 1-3 in the shortened season last year.
Rolovich played quarterback at Hawaii, replacing the legendary Timmy Chang. He later went into coaching and was Hawaii’s coach from 2016-2019. He became the Washington State coach after Mike Leach left for Mississippi State.