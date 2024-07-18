Nick Saban will receive massive honor from Alabama

Nick Saban is set to receive a huge honor from the Alabama Crimson Tide in the wake of his retirement.

The Crimson Tide plan to name the playing field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Saban, according to Chris Low of ESPN. An Alabama Board of Trustees meeting on Friday lists “consideration of resolution approving a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium at UA” as one of the topics to be addressed.

The name is expected to be made official at a ceremony on Sept. 7, coinciding with a game against South Florida.

For a program with Alabama’s history, this is about as high an honor as one could imagine. The stadium itself is partly named after Bear Bryant, so adding Saban’s name to the field in any capacity is clear recognition of just how much the school values what Saban was able to accomplish there.

At Alabama, Saban went 201-29 and won six national titles. The record speaks for itself. Giving him an honor of this size was probably a no-brainer, even if he has not been quite as loyal as the school might have hoped upon his entry into the media.