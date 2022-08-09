Nick Saban already complaining about rat poison

Nick Saban should have no problem humbling his team following their loss to rival Georgia in the national championship game, but the legendary coach is already unhappy with the expectations the media has set ahead of Alabama’s upcoming season.

Saban has spoken countless times in the past about how much he despises when the media talks up his players and team. He usually describes it as “rat poison.” While he did not use that phrase at his Sunday press conference, he opened by essentially chastising the media for their praise of the Crimson Tide.

“It’s kind of interesting to me that I see articles every day that — you all have decided already what kind of team we’re going to have, what the expectations are for the team,” Saban said, via AL.com’s Mike Rodak. “I think in some ways this creates a much more difficult challenge to have players be hungry, try to prove what they can do together as a group.”

Alabama is expected to be the top-ranked team in the country when the first Associated Press and coaches polls come out. Saban called the high expectations a “challenge that we’re willing to deal with,” but he is clearly annoyed (again).

Saban has won seven national championships. The astronomical expectations every year at Alabama are the result of his track record of excellence. He knows that is not going to change, but he never seems to grow tired of ridiculing the media for it.