Nick Saban had funny quote about cut on his face

Saban suffered a cut on his left cheek when he was scraped by the shoulder pad of an Alabama player during the Iron Bowl against Auburn. The Crimson Tide head coach had some blood on his left cheek and received attention over the injury.

After the game, Saban used a classic line regarding the situation.

Nick Saban, wearing a nasty gash on his left cheek after being hit by a player’s shoulder pads, joked, “Before you ask, you ought to see the other guy.” Saban noted he took one of the game’s hardest hits but didn’t go to the injury tent. “They don’t make ‘em like they used to.” — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 27, 2022

Saban went with the “you ought to see the other guy” line. He also joked about his toughness since he didn’t go to the medical tent for treatment.

“They don’t make ‘em like they used to,” he added.

Saban was a defensive back during his playing days at Kent State. Getting a little scrape on his face during the Iron Bowl is nothing.

The Tide won the game 49-27 to improve to 10-2. The latest AP rankings have them at No. 6 behind 1-loss teams USC and Ohio State.