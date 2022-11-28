 Skip to main content
Nick Saban had funny quote about cut on his face

November 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban offered a funny quote on Saturday about the cut on his face.

Saban suffered a cut on his left cheek when he was scraped by the shoulder pad of an Alabama player during the Iron Bowl against Auburn. The Crimson Tide head coach had some blood on his left cheek and received attention over the injury.

After the game, Saban used a classic line regarding the situation.

Saban went with the “you ought to see the other guy” line. He also joked about his toughness since he didn’t go to the medical tent for treatment.

“They don’t make ‘em like they used to,” he added.

Saban was a defensive back during his playing days at Kent State. Getting a little scrape on his face during the Iron Bowl is nothing.

The Tide won the game 49-27 to improve to 10-2. The latest AP rankings have them at No. 6 behind 1-loss teams USC and Ohio State.

