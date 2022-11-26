 Skip to main content
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

November 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Nick Saban with a bloody cheek

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game.

The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened.

“Turns out he got scraped by a player’s shoulder pad. But don’t worry, Alabama’s medical staff said he’s good to return,” Dell joked.

Saban used to play defensive back when he was in college, so he knows how to toughen up on the field. Besides, it’s not the Iron Bowl unless everyone is getting bloody.

Nick Saban
.

