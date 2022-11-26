Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game.

The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened.

“Turns out he got scraped by a player’s shoulder pad. But don’t worry, Alabama’s medical staff said he’s good to return,” Dell joked.

RIP to whichever player made Nick Saban bleed his own blood … pic.twitter.com/uwvNwlEMly — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) November 26, 2022

Saban used to play defensive back when he was in college, so he knows how to toughen up on the field. Besides, it’s not the Iron Bowl unless everyone is getting bloody.