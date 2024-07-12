Nick Saban delivered legendary quotes during ESPY Awards speech

Nick Saban delivered some outstanding quotes after he was honored at the annual ESPY Awards show on Thursday night.

Saban, who retired as the head coach at Alabama following last season, received the Icon Award at the 2024 ESPYs. Mark Ingram, the first player to win a Heisman Trophy under Saban, and Bryce Young, the last player to accomplish the feat under the coach, presented the award to Saban.

As many expected, Saban’s acceptance speech was extremely moving. Perhaps his best quote was when the 72-year-old shared the most important advice his father gave him as a child.

“The one thing that my dad told me when I was a young kid in West Virginia, that was the most important part of your character is to have compassion for other people,” Saban said. “People aren’t gonna remember what you say, they’re gonna remember how you made them feel.”

Nick Saban dropped one of his iconic quotes during his acceptance of the ESPY’s Icon Award: “People aren’t going to remember what you say. They’re going to remember how you made them feel.” pic.twitter.com/xmuzkZE8F7 — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) July 12, 2024

There were also plenty of entertaining moments during Saban’s speech. He thanked Ingram, Young and his other former players who attended the event and joked that there were enough of them there to hold practice after it ended.

Nick Saban talkin' bout practice 😅 pic.twitter.com/bkdcvsj6UA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2024

Saban also cracked a great joke about how “you can smell the bourbon on the 50-yard line” during a Saturday night game at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Nick Saban giving praise to Saturday Nights in Tiger Stadium in his acceptance speech💜💛🐯 “Ever been in Tiger Stadium on a Saturday Night?” pic.twitter.com/JnmuXnYJEe — Sir Will (@Willie_Beamerr) July 12, 2024

Saban knocked it out of the park with the speech, which was another reminder of how much he will be missed in college football. Fortunately, the seven-time national champion plans to be plenty visible during the upcoming season.