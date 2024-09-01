Nick Saban is having a blast on ‘GameDay’ for ESPN

Nick Saban doesn’t sound like he’s missing his old gig at Alabama all that much.

With Week 1 of the college football season underway, Saban was on the ESPN “College GameDay” panel Saturday for the Notre Dame-Texas A&M game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The 7-time national championship coach is no stranger to the start of a brand new college football campaign. But after half a century of coaching, Saban was finally able to experience it all from a different perspective.

“I never knew any of this,” said an exuberant Saban live on ESPN. “I never experienced this. I’ve never been to anything like this. This is so much fun!”

“This is so much fun” 🥺 I can officially say after seeing Saban so damn happy I am now totally at peace with his retirement. Roll Tide! pic.twitter.com/cjkn9w14So — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) August 31, 2024

Nick Saban seems to like his new job…. pic.twitter.com/GQVOKQHcK8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2024

Saban didn’t appear all that giddy earlier in the day. But he eventually came around by the time Lee Corso was dancing in front of him in a leprechaun costume.

Nick Saban ready to quit already lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/idPNYdp5E5 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 31, 2024

A brief stint in the NFL aside, Saban had coached college football since 1973 when he began as an assistant at Kent State. Despite turning into a legend of the sport, he was never able to enjoy college football the way students and fans usually do.

Though Saban may need some time to adjust to being on the media side of things. The former Alabama coach already dropped an S-bomb during his first “GameDay” appearance.