Nick Saban responds to Lane Kiffin calling him ‘elderly’

Lane Kiffin is known for his dry sense of humor and his propensity for trolling. Nick Saban is not. When the two clash, the results can be pretty interesting.

Kiffin was at it again this week in the leadup to Saturday’s game between his Ole Miss team and Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of “The Dan Patrick Show,” Kiffin suggested that Saban would struggle to contain him if the game were between the two of them, and called the 68-year-old Alabama coach “elderly.”

Saban’s reaction? Essentially, he agrees.

“I think he’s probably right. I wouldn’t disagree with him,” Saban said Wednesday, via Mike Rodak of al.com. “I guess what I would ask is when he’s my age, what’s he going to do?

“I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age and have had a hip replacement, but I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I can cover him.”

Saban got a laugh out of it, which is not something he’s known for. It’s not necessarily something Kiffin remembers about his time in Tuscaloosa, either.