Nick Saban was livid at Alabama players over postgame gesture

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake.

At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o, appeared to be doing the “Horns Down” gesture as time ran out on the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win. Saban appeared to take notice of that, as he could be seen and heard looking and yelling toward where To’oto’o would have been. A field microphone caught Saban clearly yelling “don’t do that s—” toward some of his players.

"DON'T DO THAT S–T!" 😳 Nick Saban was HEATED after Bama players did the Horns Down gesture vs. Texas pic.twitter.com/VxIH049NUD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

Saban was certainly justified in being angry, even though the game was over. After all, the gesture actually came up prior to the game, and the Alabama coach suggested it would be brought up with players.

There were plenty of other reasons for Saban to be upset despite the victory. His team did not play well and uncharacteristically took 15 penalties, and only Bryce Young’s late heroics saved them from an upset. Taunting, whether it led to a flag or not, was not going to go over well after that.