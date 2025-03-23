Ex-Yankees star Brett Gardner shares heartbreaking personal news

Former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner shared some tragic personal news on Sunday.

In a statement issued through the Yankees, Gardner and his wife Jessica announced that their 14-year-old son Miller has died. The statement said that Miller and several other family members became ill while on vacation recently. Miller died in his sleep on Friday.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” the statement read. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.

“Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”

Gardner and his wife also share son Hunter together.

Gardner spent all 14 years of his MLB career with the Yankees. He was named an All-Star in 2015 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2016. Gardner was the starting center fielder for the last Yankees team to win a World Series in 2009.

A fan-favorite during his tenure in the Bronx, Gardner batted .256 for his career with 139 home runs and 578 RBI. He stole 274 bases and led the American League with 49 steals in 2011.

Gardner retired after the 2021 season.