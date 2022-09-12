Nick Saban had funny mishap before press conference

Nick Saban has often seemed like there are a few thousand places he would rather be than his scheduled press conferences, and the Alabama coach almost got lucky on Monday.

Saban was unable to get into the media room at Alabama’s football complex when he first arrived for his Monday availability. Michael Casagrande of AL.com said reporters were waiting just after noon when they heard a “frantic knock” on the door. Saban was quickly let in and cracked a joke about the situation when he stepped to the podium.

Nick Saban was briefly locked out of the press conference room. Made a joke at the media. “So you guys locked me out?” Media: “No, but holds hand up.” Saban: “So why are your hands raised.” UA media relations: “They are waiting to ask you a question.” Oh Saban. pic.twitter.com/CyGhSZBfW2 — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) September 12, 2022

Saban has a reputation for being testy with reporters, but he has tried to work on that in recent years. He even learned something from one of them ahead of his team’s game against Texas last week. Had he been locked out, he may have missed out on some valuable information.