Nick Saban brings back ‘rat poison’ ahead of Texas A&M game

Alabama coach Nick Saban was in an animated mood Monday as he discussed Bryce Young’s injury and the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

Young’s injury was a major topic of conversation Monday at Saban’s press conference, as reporters sought clarity on the quarterback’s status ahead of next Saturday’s game. The Alabama coach turned the topic to “rat poison” from the media, telling reporters to “make up whatever you want” relating to what Alabama’s offense might look like without Young.

Saban is getting worked up. “You guys think I’m going to tell u what I’m going to do w/ our offense? Might as well make it up. I saw headlines I’m going to keep a secret what we’re doing w/ Bryce. Sounded like me making that statement! Never said that! Make up whatever u want!” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 3, 2022

Saban made several references to "rat poison" during his news conference, reminding us all that he talked about the alleged "rat poison" last year before the A&M and no one listened. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 3, 2022

For the uninitiated, Saban has long used the phrase “rat poison” to essentially represent media chatter that poses a distraction to his players or makes them complacent. The Alabama coach has brought it up often, including before the season even started. In this instance, he does not want questions about Young’s status to prove distracting, or give his players an excuse for a poor performance.

Young, by the way, is still characterized as day-to-day after leaving Saturday’s game at Arkansas. Saban is going to keep everyone guessing on that one despite the speculation it will cause.