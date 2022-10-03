 Skip to main content
Nick Saban brings back ‘rat poison’ ahead of Texas A&M game

October 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama coach Nick Saban was in an animated mood Monday as he discussed Bryce Young’s injury and the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

Young’s injury was a major topic of conversation Monday at Saban’s press conference, as reporters sought clarity on the quarterback’s status ahead of next Saturday’s game. The Alabama coach turned the topic to “rat poison” from the media, telling reporters to “make up whatever you want” relating to what Alabama’s offense might look like without Young.

For the uninitiated, Saban has long used the phrase “rat poison” to essentially represent media chatter that poses a distraction to his players or makes them complacent. The Alabama coach has brought it up often, including before the season even started. In this instance, he does not want questions about Young’s status to prove distracting, or give his players an excuse for a poor performance.

Young, by the way, is still characterized as day-to-day after leaving Saturday’s game at Arkansas. Saban is going to keep everyone guessing on that one despite the speculation it will cause.

