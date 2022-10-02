Nick Saban provides injury update on Bryce Young

Nick Saban provided an injury update on Bryce Young after the quarterback got hurt in Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Young was scrambling while under pressure during the second quarter against the Razorbacks. He tried to throw the ball away as he was going to the ground, which led him to injure his shoulder (video here).

Young stayed in the game for one more play and threw an incompletion. He then exited the game and received medical attention. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the game.

After the game, Saban said that Young was day-to-day with a sprained AC joint.

Bryce Young has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Nick Saban says he’s day to day. Not serious. Said he’s had them before and responded well in a few days. — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 1, 2022

Saban did not seem to be too concerned about Young’s long-term status.

Nick Saban on Bryce Young's AC shoulder sprain: "He's had these before. In a few days he starts to respond pretty well, so we just have to see how it goes." Tide will take it day to day with their Heisman Trophy winner. Texas A&M comes to Tuscaloosa next week (Oct. 8). — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 2, 2022

Young was 7/13 for 173 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception prior to getting hurt. The junior quarterback is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Milroe rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown in place of Young.