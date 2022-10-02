 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 1, 2022

Nick Saban provides injury update on Bryce Young

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bryce Young holds a ball

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban provided an injury update on Bryce Young after the quarterback got hurt in Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Young was scrambling while under pressure during the second quarter against the Razorbacks. He tried to throw the ball away as he was going to the ground, which led him to injure his shoulder (video here).

Young stayed in the game for one more play and threw an incompletion. He then exited the game and received medical attention. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the game.

After the game, Saban said that Young was day-to-day with a sprained AC joint.

Saban did not seem to be too concerned about Young’s long-term status.

Young was 7/13 for 173 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception prior to getting hurt. The junior quarterback is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Milroe rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown in place of Young.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus