 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 26, 2022

Nick Saban makes big revelation about his use of technology

August 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban has notoriously resisted using modern technology to communicate with people, but it sounds like the Alabama coach is finally starting to give in.

Saban sarcastically told ESPN’s Chris Low this week that he has made “huge advances” with his use of technology. The 70-year-old said as recently as two years ago that he had never sent a text message or email in his life. Saban has now done one of those, but that is as far as he is willing to go.

It is hard to believe that a coach — especially one as successful as Saban — could survive in the current college football world without using email. That has somehow not stopped Saban from being able to land top recruits and contend for national championships every year.

A lot of people think Saban is exaggerating, but he has been open about his technological ignorance for quite some time. The fact that he recently learned to send a text message is a huge deal for him.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus