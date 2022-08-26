Nick Saban makes big revelation about his use of technology

Nick Saban has notoriously resisted using modern technology to communicate with people, but it sounds like the Alabama coach is finally starting to give in.

Saban sarcastically told ESPN’s Chris Low this week that he has made “huge advances” with his use of technology. The 70-year-old said as recently as two years ago that he had never sent a text message or email in his life. Saban has now done one of those, but that is as far as he is willing to go.

Nick Saban admitted to me that he has finally broken down and sent a few text messages. "They're one-liners or two liners, not long. … So I'm getting there. Technology-wise, I've made huge advances." As for graduating to e-mail? "No, absolutely not!" — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 26, 2022

It is hard to believe that a coach — especially one as successful as Saban — could survive in the current college football world without using email. That has somehow not stopped Saban from being able to land top recruits and contend for national championships every year.

A lot of people think Saban is exaggerating, but he has been open about his technological ignorance for quite some time. The fact that he recently learned to send a text message is a huge deal for him.