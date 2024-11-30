 Skip to main content
Nick Saban names the toughest place to play in the SEC

November 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nick Saban in red

Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has a surprising pick for the most difficult place to play in the SEC.

Saban raved about the environment at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field during Saturday’s edition of “College GameDay” on ESPN. The former Crimson Tide coach said he had immense respect for the tradition and passion at Texas A&M, and went as far as to call Kyle Field the toughest place to play in the SEC.

“Of all the places on the SEC, this is the place that respected the most,” Saban said. “I respected the tradition, the spirit, the passion. Coming to play here was the hardest place to play in the SEC.”

Despite his praise, Saban still picked the Texas Longhorns to beat the Aggies on Saturday.

Kyle Field has long had a reputation for being one of the country’s most intimidating environments, boasting a capacity of over 102,000. The pick is still somewhat surprising, though, as the SEC also includes the likes of Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and LSU. In Saban’s mind, though, none of them beat the Aggies in the atmosphere department, though there are certainly some who at least act as if they’re not all that put off by it.

Earlier in the season, Saban named the easiest road venue in the SEC, but that take aged poorly almost immediately. He definitely isn’t giving the Aggies any fodder this time.

