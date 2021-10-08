Nick Saban explains why he won’t speak with Jimbo Fisher ahead of game

Nick Saban is known for being short with the media during the week leading up to games, but the Alabama coach made it clear this week that his irritability is nothing personal.

With Alabama getting set to face Texas A&M, Saban was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he keeps in touch with Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. He said he doesn’t make small talk with anyone during the week because he’s too busy working.

“I don’t chat with anybody. I really don’t,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “I don’t talk to people during the course of the week. I mean, Miss Terry if I’m lucky. I don’t see anybody except our staff. We work.”

Saban said it is “nothing personal” that he doesn’t chat with Fisher.

“And I don’t think most of them that are doing a good job and working hard have time to do it either,” he added. “They look at their phone and see what’s this guy want?”

Of course, Fisher had some trash talk for Saban during the offseason. You can bet the seven-time national champion has not forgotten about it. Even if Saban did check in with opposing coaches leading up to games, he probably would not be reaching out to Fisher. One coach who knows Saban quite well thinks Fisher made a huge mistake with his comments several months ago.