Lane Kiffin thinks Jimbo Fisher just made a huge mistake

Lane Kiffin thinks that Jimbo Fisher made a huge mistake.

Fisher talked a little trash about Alabama to an audience of Texas A&M fans on Wednesday. Fisher said he didn’t need Nick Saban to retire before they could overtake the Crimson Tide. He said they would be able to beat Alabama’s a– anyway.

Saban heard the comments and had a funny response on Thursday.

Kiffin also saw the comments and is not happy about them. He thinks Fisher screwed up by giving Alabama bulletin-board material.

Here we go again. calling out the ⁦In the middle of another championship?!?!? ⁦Good luck ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ Just went on the wall in the weight room in TTown https://t.co/thzGuy1LCj — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 6, 2021

Alabama being motivated thanks to some fuel from a challenger is bad news for all of college football. Fisher just made every other team’s job more difficult. That includes Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels, who compete with Alabama in the SEC West every year.

Kiffin is probably telling Fisher “thanks for nothing.” But if anyone can balance things out, it would be Kiffin with the rat poison. Lane better come up with something.