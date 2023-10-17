 Skip to main content
Notre Dame fan trolled Caleb Williams so hard after game

October 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Caleb Williams trolled by a Notre Dame fan

Caleb Williams had one of the worst games of his college career in USC’s loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, and he will probably never be trolled harder than he was after the final whistle blew.

Williams finished 23/37 with 199 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions as USC fell 48-20 to the Fighting Irish. Following the game, a Notre Dame fan jumped onto the field and sprinted directly over to Williams. The fan told the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to “let me see those nails now, bro!”

Williams has been known to paint messages on his fingernails before games. He chose a vulgar message for USC’s game against Notre Dame last year, which is why the fan wanted to rub it in Williams’ face. The Trojans won last year’s meeting 38-27, so Saturday was a revenge game for the Irish.

There is a chance Williams could still become only the second ever player to win multiple Heisman Trophy awards, but his chances took a big hit with the performance against Notre Dame. Fans were more than happy to point that out on social media.

