Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has.

The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.

You need to look at what Caleb Williams had painted on his fingernails for Notre Dame tonight (photo by AP’s Mark Terrill) pic.twitter.com/Ixyz1DTPBm — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 27, 2022

USC beat Notre Dame 38-27 in their rivalry game.

Williams has been doing this for a while. Against UCLA the week before, he had a similar F-bomb message.

He does it every game, this was UCLA pic.twitter.com/rQa5tQ01P0 — Uncle J (@coolhandluka77) November 27, 2022

Williams apparently painted his nails with a message when he was at Oklahoma too.

Caleb Williams paints his fingernails, luckily he is transferring to a blue state like Georgia where they will be very accepting of this pic.twitter.com/LE6OWWLfC1 — Theo Ash 🇺🇸 (@TheoAshNFL) January 4, 2022

Williams is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His 11-1 Trojans will get a rematch with 9-3 Utah on Friday. Their only defeat came to the Utes.