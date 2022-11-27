 Skip to main content
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

November 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Caleb Williams in a USC headband

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watches game action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has.

The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.

USC beat Notre Dame 38-27 in their rivalry game.

Williams has been doing this for a while. Against UCLA the week before, he had a similar F-bomb message.

Williams apparently painted his nails with a message when he was at Oklahoma too.

Williams is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His 11-1 Trojans will get a rematch with 9-3 Utah on Friday. Their only defeat came to the Utes.

Caleb Williams
