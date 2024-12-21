Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had electric 98-yard TD run vs. Indiana

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love scored the first points of the 2024 College Football Playoff in the most emphatic way possible.

The Fighting Irish had 1st-and-10 at their 2-yard line early in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. Love found a small crease in the defensive line and took full advantage.

On just his second carry of the game, Love outran several Indiana defenders en route to an epic 98-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in favor of Notre Dame. Check out the awesome play that had the entire stadium rocking.

JEREMIYAH LOVE GOES 98 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/SSAjPnrRtt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 21, 2024

The highlight play ended up being the longest ever in College Football Playoff history.

CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN 💨 Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard touchdown is the longest ever play in a CFP game 🔥 He did it on just his second touch of the game. @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/1Gp4V5zxml — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2024

Love stood out earlier in the game for not joining his Notre Dame teammates, who had generated buzz pregame for warming up shirtless in the icy-cold weather. The Irish’s star running back let his play do the talking instead.

"Nah man, they trippin' it's cold out here." Jeremiyah Love wasn't trying to be shirtless like his Notre Dame teammates 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ypZlNlIWed — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 20, 2024

Love had a breakout campaign for the Fighting Irish this season. The sophomore standout rushed for 949 yards with 15 touchdowns on 134 carries.

Love is considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate next season. It took him all of two touches in the College Football Playoff to show the world why.