Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had electric 98-yard TD run vs. Indiana

December 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jeremiyah LoveNotre Dame Football

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love rushing against Indiana

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love scored the first points of the 2024 College Football Playoff in the most emphatic way possible.

The Fighting Irish had 1st-and-10 at their 2-yard line early in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. Love found a small crease in the defensive line and took full advantage.

On just his second carry of the game, Love outran several Indiana defenders en route to an epic 98-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in favor of Notre Dame. Check out the awesome play that had the entire stadium rocking.

The highlight play ended up being the longest ever in College Football Playoff history.

Love stood out earlier in the game for not joining his Notre Dame teammates, who had generated buzz pregame for warming up shirtless in the icy-cold weather. The Irish’s star running back let his play do the talking instead.

Love had a breakout campaign for the Fighting Irish this season. The sophomore standout rushed for 949 yards with 15 touchdowns on 134 carries.

Love is considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate next season. It took him all of two touches in the College Football Playoff to show the world why.

