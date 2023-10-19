Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman shows off new look

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman showed off a new look this week.

The Fighting Irish QB was shown on Notre Dame’s X account looking mostly clean shaven, save for a mustache.

Hartman had been wearing a thick beard this season, so having that shaved off will be something for Irish fans to get used to.

Sam Hartman looks different today, can't quite tell what it is 👨 (via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/2HGNXtpn9w — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 18, 2023

Hartman is in his first season with Notre Dame after spending the previous five with Wake Forest. The graduate transfer has completed a career-high 64.5 percent of his passes. He also has 1,838 yards and 18 touchdown passes this season.

Notre Dame is 6-2 with losses to Ohio State and Louisville, but wins over Duke and USC. They will hope that the new look brings them good luck.