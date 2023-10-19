 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 18, 2023

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman shows off new look

October 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Sam Hartman practicing with Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. Photo Credit: John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman showed off a new look this week.

The Fighting Irish QB was shown on Notre Dame’s X account looking mostly clean shaven, save for a mustache.

Hartman had been wearing a thick beard this season, so having that shaved off will be something for Irish fans to get used to.

Hartman is in his first season with Notre Dame after spending the previous five with Wake Forest. The graduate transfer has completed a career-high 64.5 percent of his passes. He also has 1,838 yards and 18 touchdown passes this season.

Notre Dame is 6-2 with losses to Ohio State and Louisville, but wins over Duke and USC. They will hope that the new look brings them good luck.

Article Tags

Sam Hartman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus