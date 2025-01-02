Notre Dame gets away with key penalty early in CFP quarterfinal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish seemingly got away with one early in the first quarter of Thursday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Notre Dame defender Bryce Young was called for running into the kicker on two consecutive plays as Georgia freshman punter Drew Miller tried to punt the ball away in the first quarter. Georgia was backed all the way up on 4th and 21, so the flags only brought the ball forward five yards, and the second was actually declined.

However, many felt that at least one of the flags should have been roughing the kicker, not the lesser penalty. Had that call been made, Georgia would have received an automatic first down.

Sports Highlights (Sugar Bowl): Notre Dame gets flagged for running into the kicker instead of roughing the kicker which would have given Georgia a first down on the opening drive of the Sugar Bowl. #CFBPlayoff #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/B26wP9uqA1 — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) January 2, 2025

In what world is this not roughing the kicker for a 15 yard penalty?? Officials kicking off the year with a bang.#CFBPlayoff #GoDawgs 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G8uBIRjc3u — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) January 2, 2025

The collision certainly looked violent enough that the more severe flag was justifiable. Young also stepped on Miller’s plant leg, which is usually enough for the 15-yard penalty.

This missed call was not quite as big as one that happened late in Wednesday’s Texas-Arizona State game. Despite that, nobody will be happy that officiating has become a major theme in more than one of these playoff games already.