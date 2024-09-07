Ohio State commit Bo Jackson had massive game

Bo knows football and a year from now, another Bo Jackson will look to make his mark — this time at Ohio State.

Lamar “Bo” Jackson officially committed to OSU in June and on Friday night, he put his skills on display for Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School (OH) in a 60-0 drubbing of Mansfield Senior. He tallied more than 200 yards and three touchdowns before halftime.

Bo Jackson will not be denied 😤 The Ohio State RB commit has 200+ rush yards and 3 TDs in the first half for Villa Angela-St. Joseph (OH) @BoJackson2025

pic.twitter.com/M4WqbeNY6j — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 7, 2024

One of Jackson’s highlight runs came on a 35-yard touchdown scamper in which he broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage and blazed through the second and third levels.

Ohio State commit Bo Jackson goes over 200 yards in the first half with this 35 yard TD. pic.twitter.com/WXWv3OdfbI — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) September 7, 2024

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jackson is a four-star recruit and multi-sport athlete, having also run track and played baseball in 2021 and 2022. However, he subsequently made the full transition to football and has established himself as a rare all-around athlete who could see significant time on the field as a freshman in 2025.

“He could be a Division I wide receiver if he wanted to,” VASJ head coach Jeff Rotsky told The Athletic. “He has the best ball skills that I’ve ever seen in a back, in high school or college. When you have a guy who runs a 4.4 and he has those ball skills, it’s pretty special.”

Jackson is the No. 5 running back (Ohio) in the 247Sports Composite in the 2025 class (No. 81 nationally) and the the No. 136 recruit in the ESPN 300. He committed to Ohio State over Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati and Auburn, where the 1985 Heisman Trophy-winning Bo Jackson played football.

“Bo has a chance to play on Sundays if he continues to progress the way he is,” Rotsky said.

If Friday night’s performance is any indication, Rotsky is right about Jackson, who will likely blossom into a star at Ohio State while racking up NIL deals.