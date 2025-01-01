Ohio State scores touchdown on great fake run play

The Ohio State Buckeyes brought their best early on against the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Ohio State cashed in on a brilliant fake less than a minute into the Rose Bowl, with Jeremiah Smith the recipient from 45 yards out. The Buckeyes employed a perfect fake, as it looked like running back Quinshon Judkins was taking a handoff and moving right. Most of the Oregon defense bit, and did not realize the play was actually a short pass out left to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes blocked perfectly, and Smith’s speed did the rest.

Jeremiah Smith puts Ohio State on the board‼️ pic.twitter.com/2uiZd90RHf — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 1, 2025

This was just Ohio State’s third play from scrimmage, so it is fair to assume they installed this and worked on it during the week. For a Buckeye offense that has been criticized for parts of the season for a perceived lack of effectiveness and explosive plays, this certainly felt like a statement.

This is very much a revenge game for the Buckeyes, as they lost their first meeting this season under brutal circumstances. No wonder they wanted to send an early statement in this game.