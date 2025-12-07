Ohio State burned by crucial overturned call against Indiana

Ohio State had a critical play overturned late in Saturday’s Big 10 Championship Game against Indiana.

No. 1 Ohio State trailed No. 2 Indiana 13-10 with a minute to go in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. With 4th-and-1 at the Hoosiers’ 5-yard line, the Buckeyes were on the verge of scoring a go-ahead touchdown.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline called for Julian Sayin to execute a quarterback sneak for a first down. The play appeared to be successful, as referees gave the Buckeyes the first down. But upon review, officials overturned the call and deemed the play a turnover on downs.

AFTER REVIEW JULIAN SAYIN'S KNEE IS RULED DOWN AND IT'S @IndianaFootball's BALL! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vP7gyfXa5u — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

The replay clearly showed that Sayin had his knee down well shy of the 4.

Had the original call stood, Ohio State would have had four downs to retake the lead with a touchdown. Instead, the turnover on downs gave Indiana the ball back with the lead entering the fourth quarter of the championship bout between the nation’s top-ranked college football teams.