Ohio State legend wants Ryan Day fired

Ryan Day on Saturday lost his third straight game to Michigan, and one former Ohio State star has seen enough.

Ohio State legend Maurice Clarett called for Day to be fired after Michigan’s 30-24 win over the Buckeyes, marking the third consecutive year Ohio State has fallen to their archrivals.

In a post on X, Clarett said that while he appreciates Day, the coach makes too much money to lose repeatedly in the biggest games.

Ryan Day…. Love you bro but gotta go. This is why you’re paid millions. Cant get paid 9’ms and lose 3 straight. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 25, 2023

“This is why you’re paid millions. Cant get paid 9’ms and lose 3 straight,” Clarett wrote.

Day — who is actually making over $10 million this season — will be hearing a lot of this from Ohio State fans in the coming days. He was criticized by many for a conservative gameplan, particularly for running down the clock at the end of the first half to try for a 50-yard field goal instead of being more aggressive. His team was also outplayed in the second half, with Michigan outrushing Ohio State overall 156-107.

Day is unlikely to be fired, as he is still 56-7 as Ohio State head coach. However, he could have an escape route if everyone involved wants to move on.