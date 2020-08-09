Ohio State football parents write letter in support of fall season

The parents of Ohio State football players released a letter on Sunday advocating for a season to take place.

The letter, which was signed by the Football Parents Association at Ohio State, says the parents have faith and trust in the school and coaches. They also say they believe their sons are at minimal risk for the coronavirus and that a season can occur safely and responsibly.

Parents of Ohio State football players have released a letter that advocates for a season to be held this fall. “While we recognize the risk cannot be eliminated, we believe the risk is minimal and the season can safely and responsibly occur.” pic.twitter.com/GWGFDxyA7Y — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) August 10, 2020

The letter was released at a time when the Big Ten is reportedly prepared to cancel fall sports and there are talks that other colleges will do the same.

Beyond the idea of whether schools feel they can undergo a season safely, there are other concerns they have to take into consideration. That includes recent player demands, as well as possible legal liabilities from playing a season.

In addition to the Ohio State parents supporting a season, many college football players on Sunday night tweeted their desire to have a season.