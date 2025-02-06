Ohio State decides on a replacement for Chip Kelly

Ohio State has decided on a replacement for Chip Kelly.

Kelly left Ohio State to take the offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders. The news of Kelly’s departure was reported on Sunday, and just a few days later, the Buckeyes decided on their next offensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes are promoting Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline served as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2024. He was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2023.

Hartline is extremely well known to Ohio State fans. He grew up in Ohio, played wide receiver for the Buckeyes from 2005-2009, and he has coached at Ohio State since 2017. Hartline began his coaching career as an offensive quality control assistant and has worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

Hartline has been lauded for his persistence as a recruiter, and for his excellent work developing wide receivers. Some of the first-round picks he has helped develop at receiver include Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Fans joked that Hartline would be focusing his efforts as OC on getting the ball to receivers.

Interestingly, Hartline is expected to handle play-calling duties. Ryan Day allowed Kelly to call plays and is expected to let Hartline do the same.