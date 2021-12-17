Ohio State OL responds to Desmond Howard jab

Desmond Howard has taken all kinds of heat from Ohio State fans over a wise crack he made at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last weekend, and Buckeyes players have made it clear they were not thrilled about it, either.

Howard, an ESPN analyst and former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner, took a shot at Ohio State’s offensive line early on in the Heisman presentation show. Thayer Munford, the Buckeyes’ starting right guard, was asked about Howard’s remark on Thursday. He told Howard to “kick rocks.”

Thayer Munford on Desmond Howard’s comments at the Heisman Trophy ceremony: “He can kick rocks … he needs to do his job and be professional.” pic.twitter.com/7yGrZxuWJM — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) December 16, 2021

The actual joke was pretty clever, though you can understand why some felt the setting was inappropriate. Tim Tebow made a joke during the ceremony about Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson being lucky someone was standing nearby to separate them. Howard said that would be better protection for Stroud than his offensive line. You can see the video here.

Howard didn’t back down from the joke. He issued a sarcastic apology to Ohio State fans on Twitter.

