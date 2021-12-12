Desmond Howard responds to fans angry with his Ohio State jab

Desmond Howard got into it with some fans on Saturday night after taking a jab at Ohio State.

Howard, who won a Heisman Trophy while playing for Michigan, is currently a college football analyst for ESPN. He spoke with Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson during the Heisman Trophy presentation show on Saturday night and took a shot at rival Ohio State.

Howard and some others felt it was just a funny, light-hearted jab at Michigan’s rival. Others felt it was unfunny and not the time or place for some trash talk.

Howard defended himself on Twitter afterwards and told anyone offended to lighten up.

I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn't have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that's all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021

I'm deeply sorry.

Just sick with regret.

That so many people choose to stay B I G mad on the internet. Your quarterback is funnier than you, tougher than you. Be more like your quarterback. 🤣💪🏾 https://t.co/oegpfiM2L5 — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021

Howard says that CJ Stroud took the jab in stride, but the Ohio State quarterback didn’t seem so amused.

It’s going to be a long offseason for the Buckeyes, who will have no shortage of motivating factors entering next season’s rivalry game.

Photo: Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Desmond Howard on the ESPN Championship Drive set prior to the 2019 Rose Bowl between the Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports