Desmond Howard responds to fans angry with his Ohio State jab

December 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Desmond Howard with a headset on

Desmond Howard got into it with some fans on Saturday night after taking a jab at Ohio State.

Howard, who won a Heisman Trophy while playing for Michigan, is currently a college football analyst for ESPN. He spoke with Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson during the Heisman Trophy presentation show on Saturday night and took a shot at rival Ohio State.

Howard and some others felt it was just a funny, light-hearted jab at Michigan’s rival. Others felt it was unfunny and not the time or place for some trash talk.

Howard defended himself on Twitter afterwards and told anyone offended to lighten up.

Howard says that CJ Stroud took the jab in stride, but the Ohio State quarterback didn’t seem so amused.

It’s going to be a long offseason for the Buckeyes, who will have no shortage of motivating factors entering next season’s rivalry game.

Photo: Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Desmond Howard on the ESPN Championship Drive set prior to the 2019 Rose Bowl between the Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

