Ex-Ohio State WR Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48 after battle with cancer

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Stanley had been battling prostate cancer for four years after being diagnosed in 2019.

Stanley was an all-state running back for Thomas Worthington High School in Ohio. He later switched to wide receiver at Ohio State, where he made his mark. As a senior, Stanley was the Buckeyes’ leading receiver with 43 catches for 829 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was an honorable mention for the Big Ten that season and twice earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Stanley helped lead the Buckeyes to a 20-17 victory over Arizona State in the 1997 Rose Bowl game.

After his career at Ohio State, Stanley played in the Canadian league and then the arena league.

Some friends sent their well wishes via Twitter:

As many of you are hearing my friend, co-worker & fmr Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a battle with prostate cancer. I’ll always remember his Rose Bowl TD catch, the way he made me laugh & his sign off on our Football Fever shows, “take care & give care.” pic.twitter.com/YnLhDdXiLg — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) February 9, 2023

My heart is shattered. Best friend/brother Dimitrious Stanley has passed after an incredibly courageous battle against prostate cancer. There will never be another like him. I am forever grateful for being gifted this guy into my life. #BuckeyeGreat #RIP3 pic.twitter.com/jAGt3tNZ3U — Anthony Rothman (@AnthonyRothman) February 9, 2023

Another friend had started an online charity drive for Stanley while he was undergoing treatment.

Stanley leaves behind his wife and three children.