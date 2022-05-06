Former Oklahoma DT Du’Vonta Lampkin shot and killed at 25

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Du’Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed this week in an incident that remains under investigation.

Lampkin was shot in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday night and died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department announced on Friday that officers responded to a call after a witness went to check on Lampkin because he was not answering his phone. Lampkin, who was 25, was found lying on his back with a single gunshot wound.

Police have opened an investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the department.

Investigators say Lampkin was staying at a rental property while waiting to move into a new apartment. Some of his belongings were missing at the scene.

Lampkin was a defensive tackle at Oklahoma from 2015-2018. He left early to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft but was not selected. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent but did not make the 53-man roster. Lampkin then played for the Massachusetts Pirates of of the National Arena league.

The Oklahoma Football team issued a statement offering condolences to Lampkin’s family.