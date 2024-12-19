Oklahoma QB has disrespectful gesture in his commitment announcement

The Oklahoma Sooners may have lost Jackson Arnold via the transfer portal, but they have found a more than adequate replacement — one who already understands their rivalry.

On Wednesday, former Washington State quarterback John Mateer indicated he was committing to the Sooners. Mateer shared a photo of himself in front of Memorial Stadium where he was doing a “Horns Down” gesture. He wrote “Praise God!!” and “#BoomerSooner” in his post on X.

The photo, which is from 2020, came from when Mateer was a high school recruit.

Mateer is from Little Elm, Texas, and began playing for Washington State in 2022. He was a redshirt freshman in 2022 and had his first full season as a starter this year. Mateer went 224/347 (64.6 percent) for 3,139 yards with 29 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Washington State is losing head coach Jake Dickert, who is headed to take the Wake Forest job. So it makes sense that Mateer would take advantage of the situation and find a better spot for himself in the SEC rather than with the Cougars.

Washington State is 8-4 this season and set to face Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.

As for the disrespectful gesture, Mateer already understands the rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas. Hopefully the officials won’t penalize him for doing the Horns Down gesture.