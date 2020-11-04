Oklahoma State not allowed to use controversial tactic on field goals anymore

Oklahoma State pulled off a controversial move on a Texas field goal attempt during Saturday’s game between the teams in Stillwater, Okla. According to Tom Herman, the Cowboys won’t be able to employ the move again.

The Longhorns’ Cameron Dicker made a 40-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 24-20 Oklahoma State. During the kick, Oklahoma State put up yellow lines on their video board behind the goal posts to mimic the look of the goal posts. The intent was obvious: they wanted to confuse Dicker.

Oklahoma State tried to get Texas to miss the field goal by putting up yellow lines on the video board pic.twitter.com/Ac7wSVg56J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman told the media during his conference call on Tuesday that he talked with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby about the tactic. Herman said it “has been addressed.”

Herman said he talked with Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby about Oklahoma State putting up vertical yellow lines on the BPS video board while Dicker was kicking. “That has been addressed.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 3, 2020

Perhaps as karma, Texas was able to win the game 41-34 in overtime. The Longhorns still are hurting in recruiting though.