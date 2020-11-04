 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State not allowed to use controversial tactic on field goals anymore

November 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Oklahoma State yellow lines field goal

Oklahoma State pulled off a controversial move on a Texas field goal attempt during Saturday’s game between the teams in Stillwater, Okla. According to Tom Herman, the Cowboys won’t be able to employ the move again.

The Longhorns’ Cameron Dicker made a 40-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 24-20 Oklahoma State. During the kick, Oklahoma State put up yellow lines on their video board behind the goal posts to mimic the look of the goal posts. The intent was obvious: they wanted to confuse Dicker.

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman told the media during his conference call on Tuesday that he talked with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby about the tactic. Herman said it “has been addressed.”

Perhaps as karma, Texas was able to win the game 41-34 in overtime. The Longhorns still are hurting in recruiting though.

