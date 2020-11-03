Recruit Billy Bowman Jr. slights Texas after flipping commitment to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns have suffered yet again in recruiting, and the player they lost chose their rival.

Billy Bowman Jr., a two-way player from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, announced last month he was decommitting from Texas. Bowman instead announced on Sunday that he has committed to Oklahoma.

Bowman talked with the Denton Record-Chronicle about his decision to pick Oklahoma. He seemed to slight Texas while praising the Sooners.

“I feel like Oklahoma checked every single one of my bullet points,” Bowman told the Record-Chronicle. “One of them was being able to play on one of the biggest stages in college football. I also wanted to be closer to home, be around coaches who know what they are doing, and be around a championship program.”

Saying that he wanted to be around coaches who know what they are doing and around a championship program is praise of Oklahoma. Those are compliments to what Lincoln Riley’s staff is doing and the way the Sooners have played. But it also can be interpreted as slights towards Texas, as if maybe Bowman did not feel those coaches were good enough or that the program was championship-caliber.

After Bowman’s decommitment, the Longhorns have also lost a top 5-star quarterback and a wide receiver recruit.