Oklahoma upset with reporter taking video of sad Caleb Williams

Some Oklahoma personnel were upset with a reporter who tried to record video of Caleb Williams sulking after the Sooners’ 37-33 loss to rival Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game on Saturday night.

247 Sports reporter Brandon Marcello went over to Oklahoma’s bench to record video of a dejected Williams after the game. Marcello was quickly met by some personnel that tried to push him away and prevent him from filming the young quarterback.

Shoutout to OU guy slapping my phone and trying to intimidate media pic.twitter.com/5qxpwtlIje — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 28, 2021

After the incident with Marcello, some staffers formed a bit of a protective wall around Williams to block the QB from being recorded.

Williams is a freshman who became Oklahoma’s starting quarterback midway through the season. He went 20/39 for 252 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 36 yards. But it wasn’t enough as his Sooners fell to their rivals.

Not only did the loss hit Williams hard, but he was probably extra upset over the ending. He threw three straight incompletions and was sacked to end Oklahoma’s comeback effort.