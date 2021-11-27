 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 26, 2021

Ole Miss trolls Mississippi State after Egg Bowl win with creative tweet

November 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ole Miss logo

Ole Miss won the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State on Thursday, and it didn’t take them long to troll their rivals.

Ole Miss Football’s Twitter account took a shot at Mississippi State in a creative way. They posted a link to an Amazon wishlist. The list was full of items that lacked eggs, such as books or vegan recipes.

That’s well done.

Ole Miss has won the Egg Bowl two years in a row, meaning Mississippi State has been eating vegan for a while. Of course, with Matt Corral set to leave Ole Miss for the NFL, and with Leach entering his third year in Starkville, the rivalry could soon turn.

Be prepared to have the trolling come right back to you soon, Ole Miss.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus