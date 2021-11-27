Ole Miss trolls Mississippi State after Egg Bowl win with creative tweet

Ole Miss won the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State on Thursday, and it didn’t take them long to troll their rivals.

Ole Miss Football’s Twitter account took a shot at Mississippi State in a creative way. They posted a link to an Amazon wishlist. The list was full of items that lacked eggs, such as books or vegan recipes.

In Starkville and looking for Black Friday deals? We've got you covered. https://t.co/Tlh8uPRyAc — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 26, 2021

That’s well done.

Ole Miss has won the Egg Bowl two years in a row, meaning Mississippi State has been eating vegan for a while. Of course, with Matt Corral set to leave Ole Miss for the NFL, and with Leach entering his third year in Starkville, the rivalry could soon turn.

Be prepared to have the trolling come right back to you soon, Ole Miss.