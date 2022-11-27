Oregon LB DJ Johnson throws punch at Oregon State fan after loss

An Oregon Ducks player threw a punch at a fan after the Civil War rivalry game against Oregon State on Saturday.

The Beavers beat the Ducks 38-34 in Corvallis, making both teams 9-3 on the season. The loss was a heartbreaker for Oregon, which was hoping to improve to 10-2.

After the game, Twitter user WCNYGFan captured a video of Ducks linebacker D.J. Johnson throwing a sucker punch at an Oregon State fan. His punch came after the fan appeared to say something to him.

The punch after a loss reminded some of LeGarrette Blount’s infamous punch after Oregon’s loss to Boise State in 2009.

A senior transfer from Miami, Johnson had three tackles in the game. He has 39 tackles and 6 sacks this season.