 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 11, 2023

Bo Nix had the most incredible first 2 passes against USC

November 11, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Bo Nix after throwing for a touchdown during an Oregon-USC game

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix could not have asked for a better start Saturday against USC.

Nix threw for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The aforementioned stat line is not what Nix tallied for the whole game, but rather on just his first two passes of the night.

During Oregon’s opening drive, Nix found wide receiver Tez Johnson for a 77-yard TD pass on his very first throw of the game. The massive play gave Oregon a 7-0 lead.

Oregon regained possession with 5:32 left in the first quarter. A couple of failed rushes pushed the Ducks back to their own 16. Nix, facing 3rd-and-long, connected on an even bigger play — an 84-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Nix’s name immediately trended on social media after his twin TD throws.

Nix got most of the fanfare for the incredible pair of plays, but wideouts Franklin and Johnson also deserve credit for taking both catches to the house.

The Oregon QB was unsurprisingly unable to replicate the same success on his next few passes. But he did generate another touchdown on the Ducks’ ensuing drive — his third of the game.

Nix finished the half with 262 yards and 3 touchdowns as Oregon led 22-14 over USC.

Article Tags

Bo NixOregon Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus