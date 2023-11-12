Bo Nix had the most incredible first 2 passes against USC

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix could not have asked for a better start Saturday against USC.

Nix threw for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The aforementioned stat line is not what Nix tallied for the whole game, but rather on just his first two passes of the night.

During Oregon’s opening drive, Nix found wide receiver Tez Johnson for a 77-yard TD pass on his very first throw of the game. The massive play gave Oregon a 7-0 lead.

OH MY, JOHNSON TO THE HOUSE! 🏡@oregonfootball STRIKES FIRST! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Lxx22mrqJl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Oregon regained possession with 5:32 left in the first quarter. A couple of failed rushes pushed the Ducks back to their own 16. Nix, facing 3rd-and-long, connected on an even bigger play — an 84-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

OH MY GOODNESS… AGAIN! 😳@oregonfootball making it look EASY! pic.twitter.com/12GKvAQS3i — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Nix’s name immediately trended on social media after his twin TD throws.

Bo Nix after two pass attempts: 2/2

161 passing yards

2 passing touchdowns Already halfway to 300 yards 😂 pic.twitter.com/iq4QtiyHHW — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 12, 2023

Bo Nix: 2-for-2, 161 yards, 2 TD. I'd say that's pretty good. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

On his first throw of the day, Bo Nix just out-threw each of Drew Allar and JJ McCarthy's entire games. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 12, 2023

Nix got most of the fanfare for the incredible pair of plays, but wideouts Franklin and Johnson also deserve credit for taking both catches to the house.

The Oregon QB was unsurprisingly unable to replicate the same success on his next few passes. But he did generate another touchdown on the Ducks’ ensuing drive — his third of the game.

Another one! 😤 Nix finds Ferguson for the @oregonfootball TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/InaLNtf0Hj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Nix finished the half with 262 yards and 3 touchdowns as Oregon led 22-14 over USC.