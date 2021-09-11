 Skip to main content
Pac-12 reportedly came close to adding these two schools

September 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

Pac-12

The Pac-12 has denied that it seriously pursued expansion, but a new report suggests the conference was closer to adding teams than previously known.

According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Pac-12 targeted both TCU and Houston as possible additions, and were very close to adding both. The conference found the location and quality of the schools’ athletics to be appealing.

In the end, Houston ended up joining the Big 12 instead, with TCU staying put in the conference once it decided to expand. Three other schools are also joining that league.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff denied the report when it was put to him earlier Saturday.

The Pac-12 didn’t publicly rule out expansion until the end of August, but it’s pretty clear they at least explored it. It sure sounds like they came closer than previously believed to doing it.

